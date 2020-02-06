Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning

Publicis Groupe reported a full-year 2019 decline in organic growth of 2.3%. Net revenue – which included a contribution in the second half from the group's purchase of data specialist Epsilon – was up 9.3% to $10.8 billion. For Q4 2019, organic growth fell 4.5%. Publicis CEO Arthur Sadoun told PRWeek’s sister publication Campaign that 2019 was "a challenging year," but he’s optimistic that the worst is now behind the company.

Case study: The death and rebirth of Mr. Peanut. The brief from Kraft Heinz was "to create the most-talked-about Super Bowl ad ever made," said Jeremy Mullman, a partner at IFC Next. So, was it? Here’s the campaign’s results. Mullman also told PRWeek how the idea to (temporarily) kill Mr. Peanut came about; why the team considered pulling Planters’ Super Bowl LIV ad following NBA legend Kobe Bryant’s death, but ultimately did not; and hinted at what’s next for Baby Nut.

Happening today: President Donald Trump is making a post-impeachment speech. On Wednesday, he was acquitted by the Senate on two articles of impeachment. Trump tweeted that he will make a public statement from the White House at 12 p.m. EST to "discuss our Country’s VICTORY on the Impeachment Hoax!"

Want a free Whopper on Valentine’s Day? You’ll have to give Burger King a picture of your ex. In partnership with the film Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), the fast-food chain’s New York City, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Boston locations will have Birds of Prey-themed "breakup boxes" the photos can be dropped into. Harley Quinn is also taking over an entire Burger King restaurant in New York City, proclaiming it officially "Burger Quinn," according to a statement from agency partner Alison Brod Marketing and Communications.

Iowa caucus results still aren’t finalized. Pete Buttigieg has 550 state delegate equivalents, while Bernie Sanders has 547, with 97% of precincts reporting. Sanders also leads in two measures of the popular vote.