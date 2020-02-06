Virgin water-purification business hires PR agency

As part of the retained brief, the agency will work with the brand on creative campaigns that help raise awareness of its four-stage purification system.

Don’t Cry Wolf is tasked with managing Virgin Pure's day-to-day press office activity. The team will be led by Dont Cry Wolf managing director Sara Collinge and chief executive John Brown.

"It’s a dream to work with a Virgin brand and bring to life the personality, humanity and delightful naughtiness associated with Virgin in a space that is ready for disruption. With Sara and I both having worked on Virgin brands in the past, it’s great to get immersed back into the Virgin world," said Brown.

Simon Vingoe, marketing director at Virgin Pure, added: "Relationship and creative chops were two key factors in our decision-making. Don’t Cry Wolf was just a natural fit. We’ve got big ambitions for the coming year and we’re confident that we’re forging the right partnership to move us forward."

Don’t Cry Wolf's recent wins include Elvie, Flight Club and Concentra Analytics.