Exclusive: MHP's ex-financial chief to set up corp comms and public affairs shop

Robb will co-launch the firm, the name of which has not yet been revealed, with Nick Ford-Young, managing director of brand strategy and content agency Studio Black Tomato.

The pair will fuse their skill sets to bring together brand strategy, comms and public affairs expertise – with a focus on creativity across the board – and hope to open the doors of their London-based agency in April.

The agency will have staff in addition to the two founders.

Investment

PRWeek understands that Robb and his business partner have secured external investment in excess of six figures for their new venture from several industry figures.

Robb told PRWeek: "Launching a business in an industry I feel is ripe for disruption is an opportunity I am hugely looking forward to. By bringing together brand strategy and corporate communications, underpinned by the best technology in the market, we are creating something truly different and exciting."

Career path

Robb started his comms career in the US working on political campaign teams for senators as well as the presidential candidate Bob Graham.

Back in the UK, he worked as the comms lead for Betfair and was later an executive director for Cicero Group before joining MHP, where he restructured the agency’s financial services practice.

Commenting on his time at MHP, Robb said: "I am proud of everything we have achieved in financial services in my time there, restructuring the practice and establishing the firm as one that any business in the industry would want to work with. I wish them every success in the future."

The agency announced Robb’s successor, Nick Woods, yesterday.

MHP CEO Alex Bigg said: "Mike Robb is a hard act to follow and we wish him well with his new venture, but in Nick we have found a brilliant successor."





