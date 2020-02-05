M Booth Health hires Karen Strauss as chief strategy and innovation officer

Added 17 minutes ago by Sean Czarnecki

Before coming to M Booth, Strauss spent three decades at Ketchum.

News
Karen Strauss has left Ketchum after three decades.
Karen Strauss has left Ketchum after three decades.

NEW YORK: M Booth Health has hired Karen Strauss as chief strategy and innovation officer.

In the newly created role, Strauss reports to M Booth Health CEO Timothy Bird. She is one of 12 senior leaders at M Booth Health, whose expertise includes public affairs, pharmaceutical marketing and advocacy. She leads the firm’s strategic and creative planning function and will develop new products and services, according to a statement from the firm.

In addition, Strauss will find synergies between M Booth Health and M Booth, which is led by CEO Dale Bornstein. M Booth Health operates as a separate company, but reports to Bornstein.

Strauss’ hire comes just a few months after Next 15 acquired the U.S. division of Health Unlimited and rebranded it as M Booth Health. Bird, then the CEO of Health Unlimited, joined 50-person team at M Booth Health as its new CEO.

Before coming to M Booth, Strauss spent three decades at Ketchum, serving as a partner and executive creative director for its health division. She was chief global strategy and creativity officer before Ketchum restructured, a statement said. Ketchum restructured itself around 14 industry sectors and 13 comms specialties in 2018, and adopted a single P&L in the U.S.

Strauss’ other posts at the Omnicom agency included chief innovation officer, head of the healthcare practice and head of the consumer marketing practice. She co-created a proprietary strategic planning process, established a networked global creative community, and built a creativity crowdsourcing platform, as well as a specialty practice focused connecting with aging Americans.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Get our email newsletters