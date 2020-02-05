M Booth Health hires Karen Strauss as chief strategy and innovation officer

NEW YORK: M Booth Health has hired Karen Strauss as chief strategy and innovation officer.

In the newly created role, Strauss reports to M Booth Health CEO Timothy Bird. She is one of 12 senior leaders at M Booth Health, whose expertise includes public affairs, pharmaceutical marketing and advocacy. She leads the firm’s strategic and creative planning function and will develop new products and services, according to a statement from the firm.

In addition, Strauss will find synergies between M Booth Health and M Booth, which is led by CEO Dale Bornstein. M Booth Health operates as a separate company, but reports to Bornstein.

Strauss’ hire comes just a few months after Next 15 acquired the U.S. division of Health Unlimited and rebranded it as M Booth Health. Bird, then the CEO of Health Unlimited, joined 50-person team at M Booth Health as its new CEO.

Before coming to M Booth, Strauss spent three decades at Ketchum, serving as a partner and executive creative director for its health division. She was chief global strategy and creativity officer before Ketchum restructured, a statement said. Ketchum restructured itself around 14 industry sectors and 13 comms specialties in 2018, and adopted a single P&L in the U.S.

Strauss’ other posts at the Omnicom agency included chief innovation officer, head of the healthcare practice and head of the consumer marketing practice. She co-created a proprietary strategic planning process, established a networked global creative community, and built a creativity crowdsourcing platform, as well as a specialty practice focused connecting with aging Americans.