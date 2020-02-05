Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

Added 2 hours ago by Frank Washkuch

A very partisan State of the Union and other news that broke overnight.

News

Last night’s State of the Union address was extra-partisan, with tense moments including President Donald Trump refusing a handshake from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Pelosi later tearing a copy of the president’s speech. NBC News summed up the night with a headline stating that the speech was "filled with pride, partisanship and theatrics." 

Here’s how the SOTU is playing in the media on Wednesday morning. New York Times: Assured of acquittal, Trump makes case for a second term. Wall Street Journal: Trump touts economy, ignores impeachment in SOTU speech. Washington Post: Trump touts economy, policies and he seeks to move on from trial. Fox News: Pelosi stuns House chamber by ripping up Trump’s defiant State of the Union speech as nation watches. Financial Times: Trump hails U.S. economy during tense SOTU. Politico’s John Harris: The strangest State of the Union ever. 

I’ll bet they do! The CEO of political technology company Shadow told Bloomberg "we really feel terrible about that," with "that" being a technological glitch that slowed the release of results from the Iowa caucuses for more than a day. Either Bernie Sanders or Pete Butigieg -- or both in a way -- are poised to claim victory.

U.S.-based carriers American Airlines and United Airlines are pausing flights in and out of Hong Kong as coronavirus, which has killed 500 people, weighs on demand. Ten people on a cruise ship in Japan have also tested positive for the virus, according to the WSJ

A memorial service has been set for Harold Burson for later this month. The service, followed by a reception, is scheduled for February 22 at 2 p.m. at Ole Miss University in Oxford, Mississippi. The industry legend and Burson-Marsteller founder died on January 10 at age 98. 

