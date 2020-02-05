Finn Partners launches wellness offering across global offices

The agency has announced its new Finn Wellness Collaborative, a global offering dedicated to brands that support wellness. The collaborative brings together practice and regional leaders within the consumer, health, and travel and lifestyle practices across Asia, Europe, Middle East and North America.

Areas the practice would cover include consumer and lifestyle, fitness, food and beverage, and fashion. As it stands, Finn is already engaged in multiple client wellness assignments that have generated over of US$60 million annually in combined agency fee revenues.

Finn is also an exclusive sponsor of the Global Wellness Summit's Trends Report, "The Future of Wellness 2020," which aggregates the perspectives of more than 550 academics, economists and medical and wellness professionals across all wellness industry sectors.

Plus, the agency is involved in the planning of the 2020 Global Wellness Summit (GWS) scheduled for November 10-13, 2020 in Tel Aviv. Cathy Chon, managing partner of Hong Kong-headquartered CatchOn Communications, a Finn Partners company, is on the GWS Advisory Board.

Peter Finn, founding partner at Finn Partners, said: "No longer a promotional fad, wellness has evolved into a US$4.5 trillion global economy, according to research from the Global Wellness Institute, as consumers continue to drive healthy choice demand that includes emotional wellbeing, food, sport, technology and travel.

"Our agency values of ‘make a difference in the world’ and ‘collaborate’ were natural starting points, as we recognized how the consumer aspiration for wellbeing and wellness could be advanced by our talent strength and scale in these sectors."

