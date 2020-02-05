Exclusive: W Communications wins Virgin Active account

W Communications has won the 2020 PR retainer for fitness brand Virgin Active in Singapore. The brief includes creative campaigns with a focus on creative partnerships and strategic influencer programmes.

The win expands W’s health and fitness portfolio with existing clients including LA-cult brand Barry’s Bootcamp, family-focused martial arts and fitness centre FaMA, and the body-toning power suit Vision Body.

Annabel Fox, global MD of W Communications, said of the win: "At just four years old, W in Singapore is winning global blue-chip clients that took us several years in London. After realising growth opportunities in the health and wellness sector, we have established outfitness division to cater to this growing segment."

W recently opened a wholly-owned office in Kuala Lumpur, and more openings are slated in the near future.

