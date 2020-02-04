8 brands mock Teneo CEO over Super Bowl snooze

Added 34 minutes ago by Diana Bradley

Declan Kelly made headlines after falling asleep at the big game in Miami.

Screenshot from @KarisaMaxwell's video.
A PR person isn’t supposed to become the story, but that’s exactly what happened to Teneo CEO Declan Kelly after he was caught on video napping at Super Bowl LIV. 

Karisa Maxwell, deputy editor of content marketing at streaming platform DAZN, tweeted a video of a man snoozing with his mouth wide open on Sunday, quipping, "Somehow, this man is sleeping through the #SuperBowl. We’re still only in the first quarter." New York Times reporter Amy Chozick then identified Kelly as the fan taking "the world’s most expensive nap." Maxwell’s video has been viewed 7 million times, liked 90,000 times and shared 14,000 times.

Here’s how eight brands reacted to the viral video of Kelly.

Coca-Cola

Sleep Number

Chuck E. Cheese

Heinz Ketchup

Walmart

Crash Bandicoot

Threadless

Perrier USA

