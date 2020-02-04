8 brands mock Teneo CEO over Super Bowl snooze

A PR person isn’t supposed to become the story, but that’s exactly what happened to Teneo CEO Declan Kelly after he was caught on video napping at Super Bowl LIV.

Karisa Maxwell, deputy editor of content marketing at streaming platform DAZN, tweeted a video of a man snoozing with his mouth wide open on Sunday, quipping, "Somehow, this man is sleeping through the #SuperBowl. We’re still only in the first quarter." New York Times reporter Amy Chozick then identified Kelly as the fan taking "the world’s most expensive nap." Maxwell’s video has been viewed 7 million times, liked 90,000 times and shared 14,000 times.

Here’s how eight brands reacted to the viral video of Kelly.

Coca-Cola

We’ve got some #CokeEnergy with this guy’s name on it, but first we need to find out his name! Twitter, do your thing so we can help him #ShowUp https://t.co/u1ViloUsSa — Coca-Cola (@CocaCola) February 3, 2020

Sleep Number

Even we know this isn’t a time to be sleeping... — Sleep Number (@sleepnumber) February 3, 2020

Chuck E. Cheese

2,000 TICKETS TO THIS MAN. — Chuck E. Cheese (@ChuckECheese) February 3, 2020

Heinz Ketchup

Heinzzzzzzzzzzzzz... — Heinz Ketchup (@HeinzKetchup_US) February 3, 2020

Walmart

*when you just coached four junior basketball games, put away holiday decorations, made a Walmart run and then remembered you bought a ticket to the Big Game* — Walmart (@Walmart) February 3, 2020

Crash Bandicoot

Threadless

Perrier USA