InkHouse opens Seattle office with Edelman alum Kate Riley as GM

SEATTLE: InkHouse has opened an office in Seattle and hired former Edelman SVP Kate Riley to lead it.

Riley has joined the firm as EVP and GM, reporting to president Jason Morris.

The firm opened an office in the Emerald City to address demand for technology, consumer and healthcare PR and digital marketing services in the Pacific Northwest, specifically in Seattle; Portland, Oregon; and Vancouver, British Columbia, it said in a statement.

Riley is responsible for leading operations for InkHouse Seattle and spearheading campaigns for West Coast clients.

Riley worked at Edelman as an SVP for almost eight years, working on global and U.S. campaigns for clients such as Adobe, Microsoft Xbox and Qualtrix, and was a senior account executive at OutCast Agency, where she worked with Facebook and VMWare.

This month, InkHouse also upped Alison Morra to East Coast MD, while retaining her previous responsibilities as GM of the Waltham, Massachusetts, office. It also named Ed Harrison as EVP and assistant GM of its Boston office.

InkHouse has 120 employees in its Seattle, Boston, San Francisco and New York offices. The firm’s client roster includes aircraft manufacturer Aerion Supersonic, compliance software company Hyperproof and fitness app Strava.