Ogilvy SVP Natalie Adler leaves for Fors Marsh Group

ARLINGTON, VA: Fors Marsh Group has nabbed Ogilvy’s Natalie Adler to be senior adviser and director of marketing and outreach.

Adler has been added to Fors Marsh Group’s senior leadership team and is charged with expanding its marketing and outreach division and overseeing the agency’s existing client portfolio. She started in the role on January 13, according to a statement from the agency.

Her team includes marketing and content strategists, communication and behavior change researchers, event planning coordinators, digital and software specialists, and eLearning experts. Fors Marsh Group declined to say who she reports to, but a representative said Adler has 20-plus direct reports.

Adler had previously been an SVP at Ogilvy where, according to LinkedIn, she had worked since 2007. Prior to that, she had been at Porter Novelli, also as an SVP.

Ogilvy did not immediately comment on Adler’s move.

Adler has worked with clients such as Merck, the U.S. Agency for International Development, the Peace Corps, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, LIVESTRONG, Susan G. Komen, the Alzheimer’s Association and the American Cancer Society, according to a statement from Fors Marsh Group.

Like Patagonia, Ben & Jerry’s and Kickstarter, Fors Marsh Group is a Certified B Corporation, which is legally bound to consider the interests of workers, customers, suppliers, the environment and communities.

As a Certified B Corporation, the agency "uses business as a force for good, creating positive impact beyond [its] client portfolio, extending into the community through pro bono service to nonprofits aligned with FMG’s corporate values," a statement said.