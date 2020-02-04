Golin's deputy MD joins Instinctif Partners in senior recruitment spree

Luscombe will take up the new role of client services director. She brings more than 20 years of experience, most recently running Golin's corporate, b2b and technology practices, with cross-agency responsibility for client services and operations.

Prior to Golin, Luscombe was deputy managing director of Bell Pottinger's content and campaigns division, Engage. She currently sits on the PRCA Council.

She is the latest in a series of senior executives to leave Golin in the past couple of months, following executive director Rachel Minty – who joined Blurred – and co-CEO and EMEA/APAC lead Jon Hughes.

Luscombe is joined by new recruits Noémie de Andia and Charlie Bagley.

De Andia arrives as a partner working across Instinctif Partners' financial services, consumer and technology clients.

She joins from private-equity firm Permira, where she led global comms and branding for more than a decade.

She is a specialist in financial communications and previously worked at Hudson Sandler, among other consultancies.

Bagley has joined as an associate partner in Instinctif's Innovation & Digital practice and was previously digital director at Clarion Communications.

Instinctif Partners has made several recent hires to its Corporate and Capital Markets business, including head Laura O'Connell.

"Emily, Noémie and Charlie are three outstanding hires and we are very pleased to add them to our ambitious team," O’Connell said.

"All bring diverse and high-calibre experience that supports Instinctif's integrated business communications proposition. Excitingly, they also have the drive and talent to match our culture of continuous innovation in communications, to meet the needs of clients both today and tomorrow."