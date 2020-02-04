MHP hires Instinctif's Nick Woods to lead financial services

Woods will manage a team of 15 specialists, who provide strategic communication support for clients across the financial services sector, including banks, insurers, asset managers, pension funds, advisory firms and fast-growth fintech businesses.

He joins from Instinctif Partners, where he has led the financial services practice for the past three years.

Woods has also worked at Hill+Knowlton and Powerscourt, serving Goodbody, Robert Half, CME Group, Netwealth, Lockton, Catalina Holdings and Volpi Capital, among other clients.

MHP’s financial services team has 50 clients, including two of Europe’s top three most-valuable fintech unicorns, global banks, and funds and asset managers with more than £3tn under management.

When Woods joins MHP in April he will report to chief executive Alex Bigg.

Bigg said that Robb would be a hard act to follow, but "in Nick we have found a brilliant successor".

He added: "He is one of the UK’s leading financial services practitioners, with an incredibly strong track record of leading high-performing teams. Nick shares our integrated philosophy and will be leading what I think is one of the best financial services offers in the UK communications market at present. We can’t wait for Nick to join us."

Woods commented: "It’s never been a better and more exciting time to build communications programmes for the financial services sector. We’re living through a period of real change, with disruptive technology presenting the sector with unprecedented challenges."

In the past two years, MHP has won more than 50 new accounts and attracted talent from rival firms, including Rachel Bower, who left Edelman last May to lead MHP’s Brand & Reputation team.