Consumer PR agency chosen to launch major Camden development

Hawley Wharf is a canal-side development built on the former Camden Lock Village site in London.

It will feature residential units, offices, public spaces, cafes, a food market, school, restaurants and a rooftop terrace with views across London. The development will create 1,000 jobs across the destination’s 150 shops, 60-plus dining spaces, 30-plus serviced co-living apartments and 60,000ft2 of co-working space.

As the development’s consumer PR agency, W’s brief includes support across the launch phases from trader announcements to the opening in autumn 2020, and beyond.

Hawley Wharf joins LabTech’s other owned locations in Camden, which include Camden Market and Buck Street market.

"Continuing the exciting movement in Camden, we have a bold vision for our latest development, Hawley Wharf, and were on the lookout for an experienced, creative agency that could put our opening on the map," LabTech brand director Georgia Frost said.

"We were impressed with W’s expertise in cultural and destination launches, and its team, who felt like the perfect fit to take on the task at hand."

W said it would draw on its experience in "place-making expertise and cultural connectivity" to make Hawley Wharf "one of the most anticipated openings of 2020".

"As an agency we pride ourselves on being at the forefront of London culture, and no place quite embodies the culture of London than Camden. We’re excited to work with LabTech on its latest development in the thriving borough and help bring its vision to life for Hawley Wharf," W Communications founder Warren Johnson said.

Recently, W was appointed by LW Theatres to provide PR support for the launch of a £60m refurbishment of the Theatre Royal Drury Lane.

The agency was also shortlisted as one of PRWeek’s Agencies of the Decade.