Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

A PR disaster for Democrats in Iowa. Technology problems and reporting "inconsistencies" kept Iowa Democratic Party officials from releasing results from Monday’s caucus. The firm behind the app taking heat for the unprecedented delay in reporting results is Shadow, an affiliate of Democratic nonprofit ACRONYM. Shadow started out as Groundbase, a tech developer cofounded by Gerard Niemira and Krista Davis, who worked for the tech team on Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign. The Iowa Democratic Party plans to release numbers later Tuesday, after it manually verifies the data. Here’s how the Democratic candidates reacted to the issue.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump won the Republican contest with 97% of the vote and 8% of precincts reporting. His GOP rivals were former Illinois Rep. Joe Walsh and former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld. Trump's campaign manager Brad Parscale blasted the Democratic caucus as the the "sloppiest train wreck in history."

Golin has achieved gender parity on its global executive board, with the addition of Carrie Galli, executive director of global human resources; Dawn Langeland, president of New York; and Carrie von der Sitt, global head of growth. PRWeek has all the details.

Zeno Group has poached a big name from Porter Novelli for a global role. Alison DaSilva is joining Zeno in the newly created position of MD of purpose and impact. Previously, DaSilva was Porter Novelli’s EVP of purpose and CSR and co-creator of its global purpose practice. Here’s why DaSilva made the move.

What’s happening tonight: Trump’s 2020 State of the Union address. The theme of the speech is "The Great American Comeback," assembled by speechwriters Vince Haley and Ross Worthington. Trump is expected to discuss issues related to the economy, paid family leave, expanding access to childcare, lowering the cost of healthcare, immigration and national security. It's unclear if Trump will address impeachment during the speech, but former presidential speechwriters advise against it. Special guests in the audience include Tony Rankins, a veteran of the war in Afghanistan who got a job working on a project in an Opportunity Zone in Cincinnati; and Raul Ortiz, the deputy chief of U.S. Border Patrol. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI) will deliver the Democratic response to the president’s speech.