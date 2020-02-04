H+K appoints managing director of Sports

Corr will work with Charlie Morgan, MD of H+K UK’s Tech, Sports and Entertainment teams, to help brands develop strategies that "create experiences, impact and enrich lives and power economies and innovating businesses".

The agency’s Sport portfolio includes Visa, HSBC, Adidas, Gillette, Wanda, ITF and Activision.

Corr joins H+K from sports marketing consultancy GMR Marketing, where he consulted on brands including Bridgestone and Allianz, covering their relationship with the Olympics.

Prior to this, he was a member of the Partnership Marketing team at the International Olympic Committee (IOC), responsible for global sports communications and marketing at the Sochi 2014 Olympic Games, Rio 2016 and PyeongChang 2018.

He has previously worked for M&C Saatchi Sport and Entertainment, Grayling and Red Bull, consulting on sports marketing for brands including Samsung, GE, RBS, British Airways, Tata Consulting, McDonald’s, John Lewis and Bank of Scotland.

"Jamie really impressed us; his vision for the sector is akin to ours – a team that believes in the power of sport to change lives, working every day to positively impact cultures and change societies for the better," H+K UK chief executive Simon Whitehead said.

Corr said he has "long admired H+K" and its sports sector, which he said "is well known for [its] creative campaigns".

He added: "The opportunity to work with them is very exciting, especially during an Olympic year. I believe we can continue to build on recent growth and develop the practice in new ways."