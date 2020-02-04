Hotels.com close to booking agency for social media brief

Added 2 hours ago by Stephen Delahunty

Booking website Hotels.com is searching for a new agency partner for a 'five-figure' UK social media brief.

News

The Expedia-owned hotel booking website began gauging interest among a number of agencies at the end of last year, tasking firms with "breaking the internet".

On Twitter, co-founder of Talker Tailer Trouble Maker Steve Strickland called out the brand for ignoring his agency after their pitch.

He said: "Me and my team and a few other agencies I know pitched your PR business before Christmas - which took a lot of effort and late nights - and have been pretty much ghosted since. It’s disrespectful. What gives?"

The brand responded: "Really sorry Steve, the admin wheels have been turning slowly on this because we had such great candidates – so sorry we haven’t got back to you yet. Totally appreciate the work that went in to the pitch. We will ping you. Consider us roasted."

Hotels.com has not responded to a request for comment.

