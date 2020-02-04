Matiland/AMO launches sustainability practice

The practice opens weeks after Cicero joined the financial, corporate and political communications consultancy.

The practice will help organisations tackle environmental, social and governance issues, including financing the decarbonisation of the global economy, mitigating climate change and addressing social inequalities.

Maitland/AMO has been advising clients on environmental issues under the brand of Maitland/AMO Green, but has expanded its offering with a full spectrum of integrated communications and strategic advice.

Maitland/AMO Sustain, led by associate partner Zara de Belder, provides five service areas within sustainability: strategy development, corporate communications, governance and investor relations, public affairs and digital design.

The practice launches with clients in the financial services, renewable energy and retail and consumer goods sectors.

"With a fresh identity and a new philosophy, Maitland/AMO Sustain is uniquely placed to help companies develop and communicate their sustainability strategy," de Belder said. "I look forward to supporting organisations as they embark on their journey to building a more sustainable future."

Maitland/AMO chief executive Neil Bennett added: "Over the last decade, the sustainability landscape has evolved dramatically and is now considered a boardroom priority.

"Companies need to ensure sustainability is embedded within their strategy, culture and values. Launching Maitland/AMO Sustain is an important milestone for Maitland/AMO as we look to help businesses communicate their corporate purpose authentically."

Sustainability is an incresingly important corporate issue and several agencies are investing in related services.

Hanover's managing director of Corporate and Political Strategy, Michael Prescott, recently told PRWeek there has been a lot of client interest in sustainability and comms around the COP26 environmental summit, which is due to take place in November in Glasgow.

Last year, Headland opened a dedicated sustainability arm, while other consultancies, including Blurred, have placed sustainability at the heart of their operation.