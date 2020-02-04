Edelman Dabo co-founder among senior hires at H+K Middle East

Industry stalwart Lucy d'Abo, the founder of Edelman Dabo, is among a raft of new hires at Hill+Knowlton Middle East as the agency looks "to expand and enhance its client-focused approach to innovation and creativity".

Independent agency Dabo & Co was set up by Lucy and her sister Camilla d’Abo in 2004 before it was bought by Edelman in 2015 in in a deal that made the combined agency the largest in the UAE.

Just two months after her sister was appointed MD of APCO Worldwide Dubai, Lucy D’abo has now been hired as director of client services at Hill+Knowlton Middle East.

Other new hires at H&K include entrepreneur and digital expert Audrey Soler as regional director of the studio and digital optimisation. Arne Mosselman takes on the new role of director of creative strategy, and creative content specialist Salah Bakri takes on a key role as director of content and publishing.

Hill+Knowlton Middle East has rapidly expanded its team in the region, with 30 new hires in the past three months.

Bashar AlKadhi, CEO of Middle East, Turkey, India and Africa (METIA) at H+K, said: "Building on our tremendous growth last year, we are determined to continue on this exciting path. The outstanding success across our practices - from sports to energy, brand to finance, health to technology – in a dynamic region inspires us to maintain razor-sharp focus and commitment to improving our work for our clients each and every day.

"Seeing our community of communications experts grow this year is one of the highlights of my role, and our latest cohort are some of the most intriguing and exciting.

'Smarter than me'

"I have always believed in hiring people smarter than me, bringing in new skills and experiences to surprise and delight our clients, and deliver campaigns that make a real difference.

"Each of them brings more commitment, imagination and collaboration, and we look forward to introducing the new team to clients across the Middle East, and beyond."

Originally from Paris, Audrey Soler has more than 20 years’ experience in the digital and creative industries across the UAE and Europe. Prior to joining H+K, she had roles at the international advertising agency Dentsu-Aegis and HUG Digital (now AKQA).

Salah Bakri joins the team as with more than eight years of experience in advertising and creative communications in the region.

Finally, with a decade of experience in PR, advertising and media, Arne Mosselman will help clients grow through "impactful creative work based on insights and creative strategy". Before joining H+K, Arne built out Amsterdam-based creative sports agency, Helden Media.

Simon Shaw, global chief creative and innovation officer, said: "The incredible success of H+K in the Middle East is testament to the relentless pursuit of creative excellence across the region. I am confident that this further strengthening of the team will ensure even more creative and innovative solutions for our clients and, along with the wider team, deliver increased business value to our clients."

Click here to subscribe to the FREE Middle East comms bulletin to receive dedicated news, features and comment from the region straight to your inbox. Make sure you register for the site to access more than one story per month.

To submit a news, comment, case study or analysis idea for the Middle East bulletin, email Jennifer.Bell@haymarket.com