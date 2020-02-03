French/West/Vaughan acquires CGPR

RALEIGH, NC: French/West/Vaughan has agreed to acquire PR and consumer marketing agency CGPR, which specializes in active lifestyle, outdoor, ski, fashion, technology and travel.

Based in Marblehead, Massachuesetts, CGPR will keep its branding as CGPR, an FWV agency. Founder and president Chris Goddard will stay in her role, according to a statement from FWV.

"Existing and future clients of CGPR have a much wider choice of options to tell their story and to meet their communications and business goals, which are intricately tied together," Goddard said via email.

The deal will complement FWV’s expertise in fashion and outdoor consumer lifestyle, expand its reach to Boston and increase its headcount to 120 across the U.S. Discussions started in Q4 2019; the deal is set to close on March 1.

"We have experience but nowhere near her level," said FWV president David Gwyn. "This acquisition is a great way to expand our talent pool."

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

CGPR was launched in 1993. Goddard was previously a lobbyist who worked to re-authorize the Clean Air Act and the Clean Water Act, according to a statement from FWV. She also represented the late New York City Mayor Ed Koch.

Goddard has also worked at Carl Byoir and Edelmen on accounts such as Bermuda Tourism, Crafted with Pride in America and British Airways, as well as a stint at the British American Chamber of Commerce.

CGPR’s clients include Terrex, Birkis, and Helly Hansen.

In 2018, FWV acquired half of boutique fashion agency AMP3 PR. In 2017, it bought Fetching Communications. FWV also has a film division in Prix Productions.

"We’re trying to build a lifestyle agency that takes advantage of content and short film while working with brands to deliver content," Gwyn said.