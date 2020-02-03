Golin achieves gender parity on executive board

CHICAGO: Golin has added three women to its global executive leadership board: Carrie Galli, executive director of global human resources; Dawn Langeland, president of New York; and Carrie von der Sitt, global head of growth.

The additions mean the 14-person committee has reached gender parity, according to a statement from the agency.

The trio’s day-to-day responsibilities will stay the same, but their elevation will allow them to influence more business decisions. The move should also spur growth for Golin around the world, Neale said.

"We promoted [von der Sitt] last year to lead growth and marketing on behalf of the agency, and this makes perfect sense now that she’s elevated to the global executive board," he said. "We had tremendous success last year...our win rate on large assignments $1 million and above jumped to the 70% mark in Q3 2019 and higher in Q4. A really big part of this initiative and resetting the board is to take learnings we’ve had in North America and expand them across other regions in the world."

Golin’s other board members are: Neale; chairman Fred Cook; vice chair Ellen Ryan Mardiks; global president and COO Gary Rudnick; CFO Brian Beck; global head of digital Jeff Beringer; global president of healthcare Neera Chaudhary; president of global corporate communications Scott Farell; Matt Lackie, global technology practice president and MD of Golin San Francisco; chief inclusion and diversity officer Margenett Moore-Roberts; and Midwest region president Ginger Porter.

The board additions are the latest senior moves at Golin. In early December, the agency chose Neale as its sole CEO and abandoned the "CEO+" model it adopted after Fred Cook stepped down as chief executive three years ago.

At the time, Rudnick assumed the role of global president and COO, reporting to Neale, and Neale began reporting to Andy Polansky, chairman and CEO of Interpublic Group’s Constituency Management Group. Golin’s third co-CEO, Jon Hughes, left the firm. Cook retained the role of chairman.

In December, von der Sitt was assigned the new role of global head of growth and Ron D’Innocenzo was named North American chief creative officer. Both are Chicago-based positions, reporting to Neale.