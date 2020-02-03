BabyNut: Which other mascot would you like to see as a baby?

Went wild, people did, when Baby Yoda appeared in the first chapter of Disney+’s The Mandalorian in November. And social media went nuts when Mr. Peanut came back from the dead as Baby Nut in Planters’ Super Bowl LIV spot.

Is de-aging a mascot the quickest way into a consumer’s heart? Can’t you just picture a baby Colonel Sanders with a little goatee? Tell us what brand mascot you’d like to see as a tyke.