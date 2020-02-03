#BabyNut: Which other mascot would you like to see as a baby?

Added 2 hours ago by Diana Bradley

Baby Yoda has taught us that babifying is in.

Blog
Image from Mr. Peanut's Twitter page.
Image from Mr. Peanut's Twitter page.

Went wild, people did, when Baby Yoda appeared in the first chapter of Disney+’s The Mandalorian in November. And social media went nuts when Mr. Peanut came back from the dead as Baby Nut in Planters’ Super Bowl LIV spot.

Is de-aging a mascot the quickest way into a consumer’s heart? Can’t you just picture a baby Colonel Sanders with a little goatee? Tell us what brand mascot you’d like to see as a tyke.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Get our email newsletters