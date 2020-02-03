KP Public Affairs names Patrick George partner

SACRAMENTO, CA: KP Public Affairs has named Patrick George a partner after a decade-long tenure at the firm.

George is the leader on accounts in healthcare, education, technology and California state agencies. Managing partner Michael Burns said in a statement that George is expanding KP’s capabilities in health IT, infectious disease management, machine learning and online education.

George wasn’t available for comment.

Before joining the firm in 2010 as MD, George was a media director at Burson-Marsteller, working on corporate and consumer outreach for clients such as McDonald’s, Gatorade and Accenture, according to a statement.

KP also named Alison MacLeod, who joined the firm in 2006, as a partner a year ago.

On its website, KP claims to be the largest public affairs and advocacy firm in California. It earned $7.2 million by representing Citigroup, Google and others, according to nonprofit journalism outlet Cal Matters.