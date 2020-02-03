Talkwalker draws up image, video visualization tools

NEW YORK: Social listening company Talkwalker is "investigating" tools that would allow users to map social conversations through images and video, said CEO Robert Glaesener.

"It’s certainly on our roadmap," Glaesener added. "It requires further development and research."

He also noted that Talkwalker’s Conversation Clusters product maps millions of text- and semantics-based social media conversations and groups them by theme. For example, if a user searches for Tesla, the query would also turn up related terms, such as "batteries." Batteries would then prompt results on the environment, which would link to climate change.

Glaesener said Conversation Clusters offers a streamlined approach, meaning users can avoid "manual workarounds" in a process that can be completed in minutes.

"You can obviously analyze not just social data...but you can also put in your own data, such as surveys and checkbook and email," he added.

The ability to integrate first- and third-party data was created through Customer Data +.

"PR guys are not data scientists, but their job is becoming more data-driven," Glaesener said. "Their problem should be what to do with the insights, not getting the insights."

Marlin Equity Partners acquired Talkwalker two years ago. The firm, which has $6.7 billion in assets under management, has completed more than 160 acquisitions since it was founded in 2005. Talkwalker raised a total of $9.3 million in three rounds, according to Crunchbase.