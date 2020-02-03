Dentsu's Tim Andree takes leave of absence

Dentsu has said that Tim Andree, EVP of Dentsu Group and executive chairman and CEO of Dentsu Aegis Network, will take a leave of absence for health-related reasons.

Toshihiro Yamamoto, representative director, president and CEO of Dentsu Group, will take on the additional role of acting executive chairman and CEO of Dentsu Aegis in the interim.

Three other senior executives, Valerie Scoular, executive senior adviser at Dentsu Group; Nick Priday, CFO at Dentsu Aegis and executive officer at Dentsu Group; and Takaki Hibino, executive officer at Dentsu Group, will take on a combined advisory role supporting Yamamoto.

"I have worked with Tim for many years," Yamamoto said in a statement. "He is loyal, committed and a trusted long-term leader within the Dentsu family. Tim has the full and ongoing support of the Dentsu board. Matters of health are the most important, and I encourage him to take the time he needs to return to full health. We wish him a very speedy and full recovery."

Andree, 59, became Dentsu's first non-Japanese board member in 2013 after engineering the $5 billion acquisition of Aegis and ascended to Dentsu Aegis CEO in January 2019.

Described as a genial giant -- he's six-feet-11-inches tall -- Andree joined Dentsu in 2006 after years at Toyota and stints at Canon and BASF, following a career as a professional basketball player.

A version of this story first appeared on Campaign Asia-Pacific