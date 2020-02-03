World Record Egg team launches agency backed by Blurred and Tin Man

The London-based agency says it will "focus on ideas that connect brands to people, culture and cause".

The team is made up of Chris Godfrey, Alissa Khan-Whelan and CJ Brown, who were behind the World Record Egg stunt in March last year.

The campaign, broke the record for Instagram's most-liked photo in nine days, and championed mental health in a Super Bowl reveal, in partnership with Hulu and Mental Health America.

The trio have already completed work with TalkTalk, Happy Egg Co, and teamed up with Sony Music and DJ Khalid on the release of his latest album.

Godfrey, formerly at The & Partnership, said: "We were able to get a picture of an egg from a sofa in South London to the Super Bowl within four weeks. So we can’t wait to see what we can create with like-minded people and brands that want to stand out."

Brown, an ex-art director at Nike, added: "We’re driven by ideas that bind, helping brands inspire the right reaction from audiences, through simple answers to often-complex questions."



The new venture is backed by agencies Blurred and Tin Man, which both have a minority stake.

Blurred founder Nik Govier and Tin Man boss Mandy Sharp will sit on the board to provide strategic and business advice.

Govier said: "I first approached the team as creative cohort partners for Blurred, but quickly saw their potential. They created the World Record Egg in their own time – and just for kicks – to phenomenal effect."

"At Tin Man, we were looking for partners who shared our passion for exceptional creativity and strategy. When I met the team I knew immediately we could do amazing things together. Talent oozes from every pore and I’m excited about what the future holds for them," Sharp added.