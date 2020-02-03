Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Monday morning

Good morning! (Or, bad morning, based on the team you supported last night.) The 49ers lost 31-20 to the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium at Super Bowl LIV. In case you slept through it (like this guy), here’s all the brand news from Sunday night’s game:

Olay’s #MakeSpaceForWomen Super Bowl campaign was the most-talked-about on social, with 160,000 mentions, equivalent to 20% of the conversation. Avocados From Mexico, Hulu, Bud Light, Jeep and Hyundai rounded out the top six brands in terms of mentions for the big game, according to Talkwalker. Meanwhile, the Pepsi halftime show got 245,600 mentions. Overall, there were 8.1 million Super Bowl social media posts, found the social media analysis firm.

Microsoft’s Be the One spot, starring the first woman Super Bowl coach Katie Sowers, had the biggest emotional impact on viewers. Jeep, Doritos and Cheetos came in second, third and fourth place, respectively, for the most emotionally effective Super Bowl 2020 ads, according to System1 Group. Fewer sad, inspirational or purposeful ads did well this year, but women’s empowerment remains a strong subject for emotional ads, System1 Group CMO Jon Evans told PRWeek. "This year's successful ads have kept it simple, with a strong idea, using celebrities -- but not too many -- and a good sense of humor," he said.

Mr. Peanut’s funeral: Did you call that outcome? In Planters’ ad, Mr. Peanut came back as a baby nut after Kool-Aid Man’s tears fell on his grave. (Yes, really.) Meanwhile, on Twitter, @MrPeanut had an animated live stream of the baby, encouraging fans to tell him what to do next. Some people took it too far. Planters also apparently made multiple meme pages for the baby nut before its debut to ensure its internet fame. And of course a merchandise page already exists.

Denny’s saved a ton of cash on its big game spot. That’s because (prepare yourself for a major dad joke) the fast food chain bought a parking spot. Denny’s tweeted a video of the suspenseful "spot" reveal during the Super Bowl, receiving 23,500 views. Other brands that did not have a Super Bowl spot but made a splash on social included MoonPie with its bizarre "commercial for #TheBigThing"; and Impossible Foods, which hit back at The Center for Consumer Freedom’s spot against plant-based meats with its own spoof video.

There’s no denying that Chiefs coach Andy Reid bears a striking resemblance to Wilford Brimley. The Liberty Medical pitchman joked about his likeness on Twitter throughout the game. But one of his funniest interactions came when Barstool Sports’ Ellie Schnitt tweeted, "Serious question is the chiefs coach the ‘diabeetus’ guy?" Brimley replied, "Ellie, no. I am the ‘diabeetus’ guy."