Cirkle names first CEO

Kieran has been promoted to the newly created role following two years as MD of consumer brand. She will head up the agency’s four-strong board and report to chairman Caroline Kinsey.

Cirkle said: "Ruth will be responsible for determining the business’s strategic vision whilst continuing to reinforce its ‘benchmark for excellence’ credentials."

Clients added to the roster since Kieran's arrival at Cirkle include Birds Eye, Gu, Goodfella’s, Aunt Bessie’s, Britvic (J20, Robinsons, Purdey’s, Pepsi Max), Urban Fruit and Bear, all won in competitive pitches. The agency has also expanded its retail division with clients including Caffè Nero and Pets at Home.

Kinsey said: "Ruth’s calm, unflappable style, coupled with her vision and drive for success, inspires the team to bring their best selves to work every day, resulting in outstanding team and client retention. I know Cirkle is in the safest of hands to continue on its incredible trajectory."

Previously deputy MD at Lexis and managing partner at Kindred, Kieran has more than 20 years corporate and consumer brand experience

She said: "Over the last two years, Cirkle has gone from strength to strength. I’m extremely proud of what we have achieved together, and as we move into the new decade, I know we will continue to push the boundaries individually, as a team and for our clients."

Cirkle has a 40-strong workforce with other clients including Morrisons, Aquafresh, Ferrero, Walkers and Mr Kipling.