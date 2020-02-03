Little Red opens Berlin office

The new office will be led by Lilith Bussfeld (above), who previously worked for the agency under its former incarnation, Little Red Rooster.

The German office will cover the DACH (Germany, Switzerland and Austria) region, and focus on consumer PR, event promotion, influencer outreach, brand management and partnerships.

Bussfeld previously worked across a range of fashion and tech brands including Paul Smith, Sorel Footwear, and Hugo Boss. She has also been a guest lecturer at fashion college London Central Saint Martins, and a contributor to Vogue.

"I’m really looking forward to adapting the work we already do in the UK to roll out in the DACH regions. It’s really quite exciting to be back on home turf with such a strong company to represent with an excellent client roster," said Bussfeld.

Little Red founder Victoria Ruffy said the agency had been under pressure by clients to open an office in Europe for some time.

"Lilith gets our ethos and culture and has the talent to run this division with ease. With a black book of media contacts second to none, a strategic and in-depth knowledge of influencer engagement and effortlessness at managing extraordinary launches, we know we have the right person to lead this market," added Ruffy.