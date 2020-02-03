Hanover launches coronavirus crisis comms team

The team will be led by Alex Davies, director of its healthcare comms division, alongside Gavin Megaw, MD of Hanover’s corporate team.

The London agency, which also has offices in Brussels, Dublin and the Middle East, stated: "The team can provide high level strategic counsel on internal and external audience communication, public health messaging best practice and bespoke media training for leaders in the public eye and is already embedded within clients to help them plan their response."

Hanover said it has a rapid response team in place to handle inquiries.

CEO Charles Lewington said: "Hanover is the only London agency with the breadth of expertise and scale of team across public health and corporate crisis that can handle these complex communication challenges."

Coronavirus, which was first reported in the Chinese city of Wuhan on 31 December, has so far led to 361 deaths in the country, China’s Health Commission said on Sunday.

The number of confirmed infections globally is 17,383 across 25 countries, including two cases in the UK, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

