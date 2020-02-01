BT, Diageo, BBC, Netflix, Cabinet Office: top speakers confirmed for PRWeek UK Corporate and Public Affairs Summit

The must-attend event takes place on 24 and 25 March at the Double Tree by the Tower of London - click here for more details and to book tickets.

Sessions include:

Driving purpose through the heart of business strategy, with Dominic Redfearn, head of brand & communications, Diageo ; Brendan O’Grady, group comms director, The Guardian ; and Oliver Rawlins, VP communications EMEA, Netflix

; Brendan O’Grady, group comms director, ; and Oliver Rawlins, VP communications EMEA, Alice Macandrew, ex-group communications director at Thomas Cook , discussing handling comms amid the crisis at the former travel company

, discussing handling comms amid the crisis at the former travel company Creating compelling and creative campaigns, featuring Laurien Hubbard, Brexit campaign lead at the Cabinet Office

What clients want from agencies, featuring Mat Sears, director of corporate affairs, consumer division, at BT & EE ; and Ocado comms director David Shriver

; and comms director David Shriver Establishing ethics and trust at the heart of your function, with Poli Stuart-Lacey, director of comms, HMRC

Navigating the harsh reality of the current political backdrop, with John Shield, director of communications and corporate affairs at the BBC ; Jessica Frost, senior MD and co-head, public affairs, strategy & communications advisory UK, Teneo ; and Steve Race, head of public affairs, McKesson UK

; Jessica Frost, senior MD and co-head, public affairs, strategy & communications advisory UK, ; and Steve Race, head of public affairs, Creating truly brilliant digital campaigns, with Nigel Milton, director of comms, Heathrow Airport

Cutting through the noise to engage with the new agenda setters, with Sneha Patel, senior advisor - external and international affairs, Mayor of London’s Office ; Simon Wren, director of comms, West Midlands Combined Authority ; Nick Collier, MD, Brussels, City of London

; Simon Wren, director of comms, ; Nick Collier, MD, Brussels, Establishing your place at the top table, with Grainne O’Brien, senior director, corporate affairs, Kelloggs Europe ; Zoe Abrams, executive director, communications & advocacy, The British Red Cross ; Anna Bartle, VP corporate affairs, Estee Lauder Companies UK ; and David Holdstock, director of comms, Local Government Association

; Zoe Abrams, executive director, communications & advocacy, ; Anna Bartle, VP corporate affairs, ; and David Holdstock, director of comms, Building and retaining an agile, resilient and diverse team, with Nina Jaksic, VP of EMEA communications, BNY Mellon Investment Management ; Kirsty Ireland, senior policy & public affairs manager, Skyscanner ; and Zoe Clapp, chief marketing & comms officer, UKTV

; Kirsty Ireland, senior policy & public affairs manager, ; and Zoe Clapp, chief marketing & comms officer, Evaluating current and emerging trends and their impact on your business and role, with Jessica Lennard, director of external affairs, Data Science Lab, Visa; Abbie Sampson, director of external affairs, Energy UK; and Jeremy Townsend, UK comms director, Groupe PSA

Click here for more information and to buy tickets.