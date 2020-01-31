Just briefly: People moves and account wins

People moves

ALEXANDRIA

Purple Strategies has hired Rebecca Ballard to the new role of MD of communications, marketing and engagement.

CAMBRIDGE

Don Baer has been named a Spring 2020 Walter Shorenstein Fellows at the Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy at the Harvard Kennedy School. He has also been named a Hauser Leader at the Harvard Kennedy School Center for Public Leadership.

CLEVELAND

Olympic Steel has hired Michelle Pearson-Casey as VP of corporate communications and marketing.

LOS ANGELES

As noted in The Hollywood Reporter, Organic, a London-based film and TV PR shop, has opened a location in Los Angeles and brought over Kirsty Langsdale to lead it.

Deadline reports that 42West named former Rubenstein EVP Katie Schroeder EVP of strategic communications. The shop also upped Rachel Aberly, Scott Feinstein and Annalee Paulo to EVP and promoted Tara Fitzpatrick Portanova and Megan Zehmer to VP.

MIAMI

Carnival has hired Heidi Barker as VP of corporate communications in the ethics and compliance department.

Balsera Communications has promoted Sonia Diaz to SVP.

NEW YORK

Magrino has hired Chris Walters for the newly created position SVP of travel and real estate.

Brunswick has brought on Charles Koons as a partner focusing on M&A, shareholder activism, corporate governance and investor engagement.

SAN DIEGO

62 Above, formerly known as i.d.e.a., has hired Greg Carson to the newly created role of president.

SAN FRANCISCO

Allison+Partners promoted Jill Feldman from EVP to MD, corporate, U.S. and Hadas Streit and David Baum both to EVP.

Firebrand has hired Shane Jordan as digital marketing manager.

Account wins

ATLANTA

William Mills Agency has been hired by Trustgrid, a company that connects centralized applications to distributed data sets.

CHICAGO

Zapwater Communications has been named AOR for The Forge: Lemont Quarries Adventure Park to help with comms efforts leading up to the park’s grand opening this summer.

FORT LAUDERDALE

Hemsworth Communications has been named AOR for Discover Dunwoody, the destination marketing organization for Dunwoody, Georgia.

LOS ANGELES

The BARR Center (Building Assets, Reducing Risks) hired The Pollack PR Marketing Group to raise awareness about its data-driven, personalized and supportive approach to education.

NEW YORK

Marino has been hired by The New York City Hospitality Alliance, an advocacy group for restaurants, hotels, bars and nightlife venues.

Hospitality PR shop Stuntman has been named U.S. AOR for Eatwith. Stuntman will implement a fully integrated national publicity campaign for Eatwith in 2020.

In other news…

NEW YORK

Strategic consulting and communications agency BPCM has launched a cannabis division.

Holding company MDC Partners has formed an alliance that includes its agencies Anomaly, Y Media Labs, MONO, Hunter, Relevent and Concentric Health Experience.