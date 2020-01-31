TVEyes crashes after ransomware attack

FAIRFIELD, CT: TVEyes crashed a couple days after its core server and engineering workstations were targeted by a ransomware attack.

The TV search engine alerted customers of the cyberattack by email and later tweeted a response to ad buying company Medium Buying. In its email to customer, TVEyes said the ransomware attack caused an outage of its multimedia messaging and data feed services.

"We are rebuilding the core system on fresh hardware, and expect to have TVEyes back online soon, but do not have an exact ETA for services to be restored," the email says. "As you can imagine, TVEyes engineers are working nonstop and will continue to do so until we are back up and running."

A TVEyes representative wasn’t immediately available for comment.

TVEyes was founded in 1999, aspiring to be a global search engine for TV and radio coverage. Its clients include GrubHub, JPMorganChase, NASCAR, Airbnb, BMW, Bloomberg and Alcoa.

The company also lists "Burson-Marsteller" as a client. A BCW representative wasn’t immediately available for comment to clarify if the WPP shop, rebranded BCW after its merger with Cohn and Wolfe in 2018, remains a client.