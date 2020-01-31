Agency chiefs warn of Brexit's 'long term danger' for UK PR (but it's not all bad)

Will Cook, executive director, strategic and innovation at Golin highlighted the long term challenges of Brexit.

"There's going to be more budgets squeezed, there's going to be more clients demanding more for less," he told the panel on Thursday's seminar.

"Maybe it could be an opportunity for the PR industry to embrace earning it again, and, actually, to think more creatively about how we earn attention without relying on just paid budgets."

In the shorter term, Cook alluded to the "phenomenal summer of sport" ahead that's likely to boost sectors such as supermarkets, electronics, and leisure.

Also speaking on the panel at Golin's London office, Babel CEO Ian Hood said there are "very few positives for me with Brexit". But on the bright side, he pointed to the fact there is at least certainty around the fact the UK's exit from the EU is happening.

"I have certainly noticed just in the last couple of months that the constraints have come off companies making a few decisions," he said.

But Hood cautioned: "The longer term position, I think, is difficult because the UK and London specifically has been the centre of the PR world for as long as I can remember. However, we're not part of Europe any more - I think there's a very good argument that companies [will be] centering their operations in another country. And that's a long term danger for us."

Houston MD Kate Hoare alluded to Brexit's impact on the media landscape, which has undergone much consolidation in recent years, particularly with publishing companies buying content platforms and events.

"It will be interesting to see how that part of the industry is affected as Brexit works through," she said.

Third City co-founder Mark Lowe predicted Brexit will be "terrible for manufacturing" but "perhaps not so bad for services". "Perhaps there will be some opportunities there as well," he added.

The panel session was chaired by PRWeek UK editor John Harrington.

