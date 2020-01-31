Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know Friday morning

Brexit is here, or is it? The long-feared, or awaited, dénouement to the United Kingdom’s breakup with the European Union officially occurs today at 11:01 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time. But what initially happens will be...nothing. A CNN article describing the event as "cataclysmic" also pointed out it is the start of nearly year-long negotiations and that today "the only things that will change are largely symbolic." You can, however, expect Brexiters to party and remainers to hold somber ceremonies.

Facebook announced it is fighting coronavirus rumors and conspiracy theories. The Wall Street Journal reports Facebook is banning posts containing fake cures and it will restrict Instagram hashtags used to spread misinformation. In a statement, the company said it "will also start to remove content with false claims or conspiracy theories that have been flagged by leading global health organizations and local health authorities that could cause harm to people who believe them."

Let’s avoid corntroversy-style gimmicks at this Super Bowl, shall we says Kevin Ross, a corn farmer and president of the National Corn Growers Association. Farmers would prefer, Ross says, not to be a regrettable afterthought in another marketing gimmick. And they would also like to see more ads for their products.

When Tribune Publishing lays them off, journalists should be "singing glory hallelujah," said one executive, the New York Post reports, because the severance package allows them to end their careers with "grace and dignity." Ann Barnes, the director of labor relations at Tribune Publishing, which owns the Chicago Tribune, the New York Daily News and other papers, reportedly made the statement in a recent conference call. Tribune’s CEO Tim Knight announced the voluntary buyouts at the company January 13 but, the Post reports, journalists fear the cuts could become mandatory.

On Twitter, Elon Musk renamed himself "E 'D' M" and released a dance music song. On Thursday, along with the name change, he posted a link from the music-sharing platform SoundCloud to a song titled "Don't Doubt ur Vibe," that he wrote and performed. Musk also reportedly dates the musician named Grimes. (Business Insider)