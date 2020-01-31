Comms in post-Brexit UK: 'We can provide guides and maps for twisted road ahead'

One of the major fears about leaving the European Union was the economic impact of renegotiating a trade deal with Europe – Britain’s largest and most important trading partner.

According to Dan Hanson, a UK economist for Bloomberg economics, Brexit uncertainty could cost the UK economy by as much as £200 billion by the end of 2020 – which includes £130 billion to date and a further cost of £70 billion this year.

Like most professional services industries, communications agencies tend to be a lagging indicator of a nation’s economy, with client budget screws often tightened when trading conditions are tough.

Political and economic uncertainty in the past few years, largely due to Brexit, had led to "clients being smarter" and "cautiously watching what we’re doing", HIll+Knowlton UK CEO Simon Whitehead told PRWeek last June.

However, now that Brexit is finally done, the mood among agency bosses is one of cautious optimism.

In fact, where economic doomsayers see fear and chaos, communications industry leaders smell opportunity, particularly to help guide clients come what may.

"A twisted road lies ahead for UK-based businesses trading with the EU. This spells opportunity for an industry such as ours, offering both guides and maps," says Michael Prescott, Hanover managing director of Corporate + Political Strategy.

Boris Johnson's landslide election victory has given clients greater confidence and certainty, irrespective of their views on Brexit. (Photo: Getty Images)

‘2020 off to a flier’

It is not even two months since Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party won a landslide election and a mandate to deliver Brexit, but several agency leaders have reported a positive impact on new business opportunities.

Matt Buchanan, head of PR and Influence at Ogilvy UK, told PRWeek the agency had seen UK and European clients "green light" briefs and new activity after "a long drawn out three years".

"The opportunities are coming back on the table," he adds.

It’s the same story at MSL; this year has started with "a hell of a lot more solid opportunities" than a year ago, explains Simon Harrison, senior director of MSL Corporate.

"Love, loathe or merely tolerate him, Boris’s stonking victory did at least provide certainty and that is gradually translating into embryonic belief which, in turn, is gently moving many clients to start thinking about investing more in strategic communications," he says.

Grayling’s Europe, UK and Ireland chairman Richard Jukes is in a unique position to assess how Brexit is likely to impact agencies from a UK and European perspective.

He says that although it is early days, the certainty provided by Johnson’s commanding victory and ‘getting Brexit done’ has translated to clients – current and prospects – having a greater sense of optimism and confidence.

"Whether or not they agreed with Brexit, whether or not they supported it, the fact that it is now happening and there is some certainty is something businesses respond positively to and I think we have certainly felt that in our business," he says.

"There is reason to be optimistic based on Q1 that there is some movement (on client budgets). There is a greater willingness to release funds for consultancies who can create a practical impact on helping their bottom line."

Could 'buying British' provide the food industry and their communications agencies a post-Brexit benefit? (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Certain industry sectors are likely to benefit more from Brexit than others. Nexus, which specialises in comms for the food industry, has seen a positive impact, according to CEO Harvey Choat.

"Brexit itself has directly created opportunity," he tells PRWeek. "Our recent nexus consumer pulse showed that over half (51 per cent) of consumers are more likely to buy British once Brexit is done and dusted. One of the drivers for this was an underlying fear that imported products have lower food standards.

"In many ways Brexit has only reinforced the value of brand equity – the worries for clients have mainly been around financial uncertainty, exports and imports. The shrewd ones have realised that investing in brand in times of uncertainty protects growth more than shrinking away and cutting back."

This sense of optimism is reflected in the PRCA’s latest Economic Barometer, which found a majority of PR leaders have confidence in the wider UK economy for the first time since the EU Referendum in 2016.

The barometer tracks the number of positive responses compared to negative, and in Q4 2019 data shows a net expectation of +5 points compared with a net expectation of -41 points at the same point in 2019. Net optimism for the wider PR industry was +38 (compared to +12 in 2019).

The Brexit downside

Not all industry leaders are positive about the impacts of Brexit on the comms industry. Mark Pinsent is the managing director of Europe at the Hoffman Agency, a tech agency that works with multinational technology companies.

"From a commercial perspective, I've definitely seen a momentum shift away from the UK as a market towards mainland Europe," he said

Pinsent said his agency is closely monitoring where clients base themselves and where their communications priorities are focused. He observes that Germany and the Netherlands seem to be reaping the benefits of clients relocating their HQ to Europe.

"Luckily, again, we've structured our business to allow us to support clients where their priorities lie, the UK or anywhere else," he adds.

Another risk for his agency is the uncertainty for EU nationals continuing to live and work in the UK.

Sixty-per cent of The Hoffman Agency’s UK team are non-British UK nationals, "and all are concerned about their ability to stay in the country longer-term".

"For me, one of the most remarkable things - and not in a good way - is that we're literally hours away from the UK leaving the EU, and yet we still have little idea of what the implications might be," he adds.

Ogilvy’s Buchanan points out that the biggest risk for agencies is whether clients will relocate their European HQs, which would create "diversion of budgets to adapt supply chains, and hesitancy as they grapple with new trade rules".

He said now is the time to promote the UK as a shining light as an "outstanding global strategic and creative hub".

Brexit protesters outside Houses of Parliament yesterday indicate how divided the UK remains. Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

The ‘long & winding road’ ahead

That said, the increase in client confidence should, in theory, have a positive effect across most communications services compared to the past three years of Brexit paralysis.

But does removing the uncertainty over Brexit risk hurting consultancies that invested heavily building up Brexit specialist divisions over the past few years?

Although it was politically expedient to promote 31 January 2020 and ‘getting Brexit done’, in reality officially leaving the EU today is only the start of a "long and winding road" before the UK’s new trading relationship with the EU is finalised.

"That will involve lots – and lots – of lobbying particularly by those sectors most affected by trade with the European Union," argues Pagefield chief executive Oliver Foster.

Foster believes the "welcome return to normality" since the general election, that is "a functioning government that can deliver on its manifesto commitments, whether we like them or not", MPs are settling into a new political era being "an avalanche of lobbyists", which is likely to continue once all of the select committees are filled and the first Budget has taken place.

"2020 is already shaping up to be a year when boardrooms across the country swap the agenda item labelled "Brexit planning" with one that’s focused on domestic lobbying of parliamentarians, civil servants, and Ministers themselves," Foster says. "Normal service has – finally – resumed."

Pagefield has seen interest from clients to "shake up how they manage public affairs" from across the board, including transport and infrastructure to utilities and household FMCG brands.

Prescott points out that clients who had a "voracious appetite" for insight and strategic advice on the Brexit drama will still need counsel as the UK reshapes treaties to govern its future trading relationship with the EU and other markets.

"Then there's public relations. Whichever sort you offer - corporate, consumer, financial - uncertainty over when and whether Brexit takes place has gone. It's entirely reasonable to anticipate this will thaw frozen corporate budgets. We already see evidence of this at Hanover," Prescott says. "Brexit sucked the energy out of so many other debates, but now they are intensifying."

In particular, he says, sustainability and the COP environmental summit in Glasgow, November, has led to companies "queuing up for help on how to showcase their efforts to limit environmental damage, promote a more diverse society, and drive cultural narratives".

Steve Hawkes, the head of strategic media at BCW, said that while the risk of a ‘no Brexit’ has subsided, there could be dramatic knock on effects to supply chains, products and recruitment from any deal struck with Brussels.

"We’re already speaking to clients, be it corporates or countries interested in trade deals, about their not only their preparedness, narrative and their internal comms but also the opportunities created by Brexit. This will only increase," he observes.

Buildings on Brussel's Grand Place pulsate with lights in the red, white and blue of the British flag during a British-themed evening titled "Brussels Calling" yesterday. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Bolsover & Brussels

Leaving the EU may increase the importance of trusted communications partners to do their bidding for them in Brussels and beyond.

That has been the case with some of Grayling’s British-headquartered clients, particularly in corporate affairs and public affairs.

"They are beginning to realise and act on the basis that the British government can no longer be their full-time representative on the main issues that affect them in terms of EU issues. They are going to pough their own furrow more than they have done in the past," he says.

"They need support on that, not just people who know their way around Whitehall and Westmister, but also Brussels and a number of the other government parliaments of member states and beyond. I’d expect we are going to get a lot more work around that."

Deep connections in Brussels and EU member states will certainly help agencies serve clients with European briefs, but Harrison believes consultancies should also do some soul-searching closer to home.

He believes the "whole hideous Brexit debacle" has raised some uncomfortable questions about how representative UK comms agency teams really are.

"Many MSL clients are international and they are less directly affected by Brexit but they do have an absolute right to expect that we understand our UK audiences and the politics of all the UK – not just W4," he says.

"If you work in a team which predominantly reflects your world view on Brexit – or anything else for that matter – it is a crap team and clients will soon see that. Dealing with strongly held, diverse opinions makes life at MSL feistier but a damn site more interesting."

In other words, agencies need to make sure they understand clients in places like Bolsover – a stern leave constituency that recently turned Conservative – as much as Brussels.

Brands2Life co-founder Giles Fraser, who personally hopes the UK will rejoin the EU in the future, believes that however the UK’s new relationship with Europe pans out, communications consultancies are well equipped to ride out the storm.

"The PR industry in London is the most creative anywhere and we’re ideally placed to capitalise on the changing way brands procure and use external PR and communications services in a digital world," he says.