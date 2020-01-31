Pitch update: This Girl Can, Virgin Group, Pour Moi, Young's Seafood, Groupon and more

Mc&T wins consumer electronics brand

Consumer electronic brand Aqipa has appointed Mc&T as its UK PR agency of record, following a four-way competitive pitch process. The five-figure account will include audio lifestyle brands - Pure Radio, Pioneer, TEAC and Onkyo. Agency boss Paul McEntee said he wanted to help "audio fans fall in love with the historic household brands."

Balance Festival finds Zen with Frank

Frank has been appointed by Balance Festival to raise awareness and drive new audiences to the UK’s largest celebration of wellness, ahead of its return to the capital for the fourth year running this April. The agency will run a creative proactive and reactive media relations campaign for Balance Festival, highlighting the exhilarating event programme in order to engage consumers and drive ticket sales for the three-day event.

Virgin Group appointed Manifest to deliver a nine-month integrated campaign to celebrate its 50th birthday.

Youth homeless charity appoints Porter Novelli

Comms consultancy Porter Novelli have been appointed by Centrepoint, the UK-based youth homelessness charity, to raise awareness of, and drive traffic to their Helpline. The agency will focus on experiential activity in London and Manchester, powered by an integrated comms campaign involving traditional PR, social media, digital assets and influencer marketing.

Love Fresh Cherries appoints Sunny Side Up

The industry association for British cherry growers and importers, Love Fresh Cherries, has appointed Sunny Side Up on a retained contract. The agency’s brief is to help build the momentum around cherries which, after a few years of under-investment and poor growth, have been enjoying something of a renaissance. Work will include traditional consumer media relations, social and influencer campaigns and paid-for media support.

Lingerie and swimwear brand win for Brandnation

Consumer comms agency Brandnation has been retained by lingerie and swimwear brand Pour Moi, to handle their PR and Influencer relations brief. The agency will cover brand campaigns and new collection launches, in addition to handling their influencer and VIP programs, plus day to day management of the Pour Moi press office.

Shiva Hotels brought in Jori White PR to handle the launch and ongoing strategy for a purpose-led luxury lifestyle hotel that will open in Covent Garden in May.

Full Fat enters 2020 with range of new clients

Creative communications agency Full Fat has been appointed by a wide range of brand new ‘experience led’ clients, from festivals and cultural brands to lifestyle experiences. The agency will deliver original campaigns that connect with audiences to drive awareness, engagement and trial. New clients include independent distiller and distributor William Grant & Sons, nightlife brand Glitterbox, eco-conscious market Buck Street Market, and European music festival Balaton Sound.

Cybersmile and Ingenuity London announce PR partnership

Anti-cyberbullying charity Cybersmile has appointed business consultancy Ingenuity London as their PR partner. Ingenuity will provide the charity with strategic PR support in areas including thought leadership, research activities, media relations and corporate outreach for all activities in the UK.

Digital Transformation EXPO Manchester selects Refresh

Manchester-based Refresh PR has been appointed by Imago Techmedia to promote the Digital Transformation EXPO (DTX) Manchester, an IT and technology show for businesses in the North. The agency will work on a content-led campaign focusing on digital transformation across the North that will both raise awareness of the show and promote attendance.

Online marketplace Groupon retained Brands2Life as its UK comms agency, following a review.

Lansons partners with Catch22 to host the Apprenticeship Awards

Independent reputation management consultancy Lansons will work with Catch22 to host the Catch22 Apprenticeship Awards during this year’s National Apprenticeship Week (3–7 February 2020). The event at Lansons’ offices will celebrate the achievements of apprentices across the country. The awards will be attended by prize winners, their families, and the businesses involved in the programme.

Specialist bank chooses Leicester-based creative agency

Specialist lender Cambridge & Counties Bank has appointed Rock Kitchen Harris (RKH) as its retained creative agency. RKH won a competitive pitch to help to develop the bank’s visual identity and provide expert creative counsel to support the development of its brand.

Jewellery brand appoints Avant PR

Fashion, beauty and entertainment agency Avant PR has been appointed by jewellery brand Katie Belle. The brand has tasked the agency with managing its proactive and reactive press office, as well as handling celebrity and influencer seeding.

Kazoo reels in seafood brand

Kazoo Communications has been retained by leading seafood brand Young’s Seafood for the fifth year running. The next phase of the PR programme will include support for the brand’s new multi-million-pound advertising campaign – Masters of Fish, which showcases the UK’s largest seafood specialist’s 200 years of expertise to inspire people to cook and enjoy fish more often.

Sport England awarded Spring and Red Consultancy an 18-month contract after a competitive pitch process.

New client wins at The Tonic Communications

Nottinghamshire-based PR agency, The Tonic Communications, has added home health test service Medichecks, translation brand Papillon, and community musculoskeletal (MSK) physiotherapy service provider Connect Health, to its roster of clients.

National Galleries of Scotland appoint Premier

Comms agency Premier has been appointed by The National Galleries of Scotland (NGS) to deliver a creative PR campaign for their summer 2020 season, focusing on the interactive exhibition, Ray Harryhausen: Titan of Cinema, that runs from 23 May to 25 October 2020 at the Scottish National Gallery of Modern Art (Modern Two) in Edinburgh. The agency will provide national PR and creative consultancy for the duration of the campaign.