Exclusive: Virgin Group appoints agency partner for 50th birthday brief

The campaign will highlight the many people who helped build the brand, and highlight what Virgin has learned during the half century since Richard Branson started the business.

Manifest will be responsible for launching and communicating Virgin’s 50th birthday celebration across the brand's internal channels, reaching 70,000 Virgin company employees, and externally across the globe.

In addition, Manifest’s brief includes creative strategy work and campaign activation.

Channelling its purpose of 'Changing Business for Good', Virgin’s brief sought an agency to deliver 'a fresh and exciting strategy and bold creative, communicating both the Group's evolution to date and Its future-facing values'.

Virgin Group chief brand officer Lisa Thomas said: "Reaching 50 years is a huge milestone for any business, and we are keen to have an agency partner that reflects Virgin’s brand values."

"Virgin’s purpose makes them a dream client for us, and we are thrilled that our creative response was met so well by them. We’re looking forward to seeing how our integrated approach unites people around the globe in celebrating one of the century’s most iconic businesses," said Manifest Group CEO Alex Myers.