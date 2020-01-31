Movers & Shakers: Edelman, Porter Novelli, Blurred, Tyto, The Lifestyle Agency and more

New senior hire at The Lifestyle Agency

Luxury comms firm The Lifestyle Agency has appointed Khyara Ranaweera (above) as its digital director, to advise global luxury brands on their digital presence and help grow a new digital division within the business. Ranaweera will work in tandem with PR, offering clients a more integrated, 360° approach.

Octopus Group hires creative director

Funko adds to EMEA comms team

Pop culture brand Funko has appointed Angela Lee as PR manager from Premier, where she served as an account director. Lee will lead the brand's PR strategy through consumer and trade media relations, publicity activations and supporting influencer engagement across its EMEA territories. Funko has also appointed Chris Barnett as marketing manager, and brand marketing manager Liz Simpson.

Rachel Minty joined Blurred from Golin

Tyto bolsters senior leadership team

European technology PR agency Tyto has made several additions to its senior leadership team. Rebecca Donnelly, formerly of Freuds, has been promoted to senior partner. Recently hires Sasha Szczepanski and Felicity Haslehurst, formerly of BCW, have both been made associate directors.

Edelman appointed Megan Van Someren as its global chair of brand.

Beard appoints new marketing and communications head

Construction firm Beard has appointed Melissa Barber (above) to the new role of head of marketing and communications. She will lead the firm's marketing operations, with responsibility for driving the development of the Beard brand across its four locations in Swindon, Oxford, Guildford and Bristol, and will support the wider communications strategy of the business.

Amber Tovey was appointed business director of Porter Novelli's health team in London.

Perowne International hires COO

Travel consultancy Perowne International has announced that Aurelia van Lynden will join as chief operating office next month. She brings eight years of experience in the travel industry to the Perowne team and will help develop the growth of the company. In the new role van Lynden will be part of the senior team comprising Michael Vance, head of sales, and PR directors Nomi Kakoty and Romilly Molyneux.

The Association of British Pharmaceutical Industries (ABPI) appointed Alan Maine to lead its government affairs output.

The Tonic Communications appoints five new roles

PR agency The Tonic Communications has appointed James Dixon as head of digital, senior PR account manager Simon Redfern, and Fay Clarkson as PR account manager, while Sophie Gordon and Katie Moss join after completing internships. In addition, Michelle Oliver takes up the new position of PR and marketing manager, while Helen Cummings has been promoted to PR account manager.