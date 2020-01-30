Brands get emojional about new emojis

Social media managers didn’t stay quiet for long about the 117 emojis that the Unicode Consortium is planning to roll out this year.

Some brands rejoiced. Yorkshire Tea, for example, was over the moon that it finally got the #teamoji it so desired.

Oreo, meanwhile, couldn’t work out why it didn’t have its own emoji, yet "medical fondue" does.

We did it! The #teamoji is confirmed for 2020.



Finally, tea is getting the emoji it deserves.



Full story: https://t.co/xnRNLJxT20 pic.twitter.com/Hg4HlLHRNs — Yorkshire Tea (@YorkshireTea) January 30, 2020

Oreo

Medical fondue, but no OREO emoji? https://t.co/4H1jh9XzwO — OREO Cookie (@Oreo) January 30, 2020

Here’s how other brands reacted to the news.

Burger King

.@Emojipedia has all these new emojis but the only one for buns is still this ?? and we can't use that — Burger King (@BurgerKing) January 30, 2020

Chips Ahoy!

Ah yes, the "handing a Chips Ahoy! Mini to your BFF" emoji https://t.co/DCE6qTx3w3 — Chips Ahoy! (@ChipsAhoy) January 30, 2020

Sour Patch Kids

Finally, the "holding your favorite SOUR PATCH KID" emoji https://t.co/TOw4VUWoex — Sour Patch Kids (@SourPatchKids) January 30, 2020

Sonic Drive-In

When you FORGET that today is 50¢ Corn Dog day then suddenly remember you have ALL DAY TO GET SOME. https://t.co/c3i6rja7JB — Sonic Drive-In (@sonicdrivein) January 30, 2020

Amazon Prime Video

Now is a good time to bring back my petition for an Adam Driver emoji. https://t.co/XIZOeeM7va pic.twitter.com/LmoUR0LSiL — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) January 30, 2020

Typhoo Tea

Our prayers have finally been answered! We are getting a #TeapotEmoji! Just a shame it's not red... #Emoji2020 pic.twitter.com/NCuoCPmZ34 — Typhoo Tea (@Typhoo_Tea) January 30, 2020

British Heart Foundation

AS Roma

Roma Admin: *uses this emoji to react to the news of this new emoji* https://t.co/i172dcqyEv — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) January 30, 2020

Meanwhile, AOC and "Weird Al" Yankovic could really relate to some of the new options...