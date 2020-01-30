Brands get emojional about new emojis

Added 2 hours ago by Diana Bradley

But some are still waiting for an emoji that represents their product.

Social media managers didn’t stay quiet for long about the 117 emojis that the Unicode Consortium is planning to roll out this year. 

Some brands rejoiced. Yorkshire Tea, for example, was over the moon that it finally got the #teamoji it so desired.

Oreo, meanwhile, couldn’t work out why it didn’t have its own emoji, yet "medical fondue" does.

Oreo

Here’s how other brands reacted to the news.

Burger King

Chips Ahoy! 

Sour Patch Kids 

Sonic Drive-In 

Amazon Prime Video

Typhoo Tea

British Heart Foundation 

AS Roma

Meanwhile, AOC and "Weird Al" Yankovic could really relate to some of the new options...

