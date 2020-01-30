Smithfield Foods picks MWWPR as corporate AOR

SMITHFIELD, VA: Smithfield Foods has picked MWWPR as global AOR for its corporate work.

The agency is handling internal and external communications for Smithfield’s corporate affairs strategy, according to a statement from the agency. The work includes corporate positioning, executive visibility, issues and crisis management, CSR and sustainability, employee comms and community relations. MWW chief strategy officer Carreen Winters is leading account work.

MWW’s responsibilities strictly cover corporate PR, according to an agency spokesperson. Hunter PR handles Smithfield’s consumer communications work, according to a person familiar with the account.

MWWPR said it won the corporate account during a formal RFP process that started and concluded last fall. Other financial details of the business and the pitch process were not disclosed.

The Dalton Agency was the incumbent agency on the corporate account.

"The Dalton Agency was fortunate to serve as the corporate communications AOR for Smithfield Foods for four years," said Jim Dalton, CEO of the eponymous firm, via email. "During Q4 2019, Smithfield conducted a customary review in which we participated. Once the process was completed, they decided to select another agency after reviewing the various responses they received."

MWWPR’s revenue grew 6% in 2018 to $42.5 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report.