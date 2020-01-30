New Dynamic Signal CEO plots taking company public

SAN BRUNO, CA: Eric Brown, the newly minted CEO of Dynamic Signal, has set his sights on an initial public offering for the company.

It has not set a timeline for an IPO for the 10-year-old company.

"I think we can go the distance," Brown said about Dynamic Signal’s broader financial and strategic goals.

Cofounder Russ Fradin handed off his responsibilities as CEO this month to Brown while pledging to be an active chairman. Fradin is focusing on long-term business strategy, securing and developing industry partnerships and product development.

The internal communications and employee engagement company hasn’t been shy about its ambitions to become a leading software-as-a-service player. During Fradin’s tenure, Dynamic Signal emerged as one of the leading internal communications platforms on the market, reaching a $300 million valuation.

"Russ has built a tremendous foundation at the company here," Brown said.

Dynamic Signal has said that revenue growth generated from its agency partnerships has increased greatly, but Brown noted that most of its sales come from working directly with brands. He said Dynamic Signal treats its agency partnerships as strategic moves in which it will continue to invest.

"What I intend to bring to the company is operational excellence," Brown said. "We’re going to build a world-class sales company, we’re going to be world-class at customer success, we’re going to be world-class at engineering. We’re going to be world-class in everything."

Brown’s appointment has also deepened Dynamic Signal’s roster of senior executives with experience at financially mature companies. Brown helped to guide sales management company CallidusCloud to a $2.4 billion acquisition by SAP in 2018. The same year, Dynamic Signal also hired CFO Yang Chao, who worked at Gogo for eight years when its revenue increased 30-fold to $600 million. Gogo went public in 2013.

Brown’s career in positions from software engineering to business strategy to customer success to sales taught him what it takes to work with market-leading clients, he said.

"[Clients] need a trusted partner to not just deliver a platform but also thought leadership," he added. "The reason I love the mission around here [at Dynamic Signal] is it’s not just commercial; we also make a difference in the lives of individuals around the world."

Brown’s experience also taught him the need for platforms to align workforces, especially at large organizations that are "hamstrung" by yesterday’s technologies.

"It’s becoming an imperative for every company that wants to make it," Brown said of modernizing internal comms.