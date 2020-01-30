New AOR Praytell launches influencer push for Evian

WHITE PLAINS, NY: Evian is working with Brooklyn, New York-based agency Praytell on an influencer push starring Andy King, event producer for the disastrous 2017 Fyre Festival.

King was a breakout star of the Netflix documentary Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened, after saying he was willing to "take one big thing for the team" -- perform oral sex on a Bahamian customs agent -- to bring Evian to thirsty festival-goers.

Evian, a Danone brand, honored King this month, which also marked the one-year anniversary of the documentary’s release, for his dedication by creating custom water bottles for him with the tagline, "So good you'd do anything for it." King posted on Instagram about the partnership, saying he would give away his commemorative bottles to 10 winners who follow him on Instagram and tag a friend in his comments section.

Evian’s RFP process took place in early fall, and the bottled water brand brought on Praytell as its AOR for Evian U.S. in October. There was no incumbent agency.

Praytell is providing communications support on the ground in the U.S. to amplify the brand’s global campaigns and partner with it to tap into cultural conversations, said Alessandra Simkin, senior manager of external communications for Evian, via email.

"Our partnership with Praytell represents us prioritizing proximity to U.S. consumers and activating against culturally relevant moments, both planned and in-real-time," she said, adding that Evian previously worked with agencies in the U.S. on a project basis.

This year, Evian is planning to continue to amplify its global work with fashion designer Virgil Abloh, who is also the brand’s creative director for sustainable design, in the U.S. It is planning to build "on our sustainability ambitions with the introduction of new innovations [and] activating around the U.S. Open," said Simkin.

Praytell’s revenue was up 55% in 2018 to $16.5 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report. The agency also made PRWeek’s Best Places to Work list for the sixth straight year in 2019.