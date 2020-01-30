Watch: Kellogg's launch first fruit and veg-based cereal

Kellogg's by Kids is its first children’s product to include fruit and vegetables with no added sugar.

The launch featured a pop-up cafe - designed and run entirely by kids - that included a number of kid-friendly features such as, mix your own cereal, plus interactive doodle walls and tables.

The brand hired Taylor Herring to deliver the PR campaign in light of new research that revealed nine in ten kids are now choosing to take charge of what they eat.

"With children being at the heart of the cereal creation, we wanted them to be just as involved with the PR creative and they really brought the launch to life. Who said you should never work with kids?" said Jemima van der Dalton, head of consumer PR at Taylor Herring.

Additional findings revealed that over two-thirds of kids have a more varied diet than their parents had.

Mum-of-three Klass said she has noticed the changing tastes of her own children.

"I think children are definitely having a re-education around their food – I remember just wanting burger and chips but the girls are more likely to go for the likes of apples, blueberries, avocado or even sushi," added Klass.

A Kellogg's spokesperson said: "It’s amazing to see the changing tastes of the UK, especially coming from the younger generation.

"Our kid’s panel of experts knew exactly what they wanted when it came to creating this brand new breakfast cereal and it’s everything you’d expect kids to love – delicious and fun."