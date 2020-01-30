Etihad Airways appoints UK and Ireland agency partner

The agency will help promote the UAE-based carrier to leisure and corporate customers, with a brief to place sustainability and innovation at the heart of the airline’s PR activity.

The retained brief forms part of a global transformation programme across the airline, which includes highlighting UAE capital Abu Dhabi, its history and cultural scene, helping position it as an attractive stopover gateway to other international destinations.

Marc Cornelius, founder and managing director of 8020 Communications, said: "Etihad Airways has earned an enviable reputation as a market-leader in sustainability, choice and service. We will be enhancing the reputation of Abu Dhabi as a world-class business and leisure destination.

"We will also be promoting Etihad’s historical brand partnerships in the UK, plus events and attractions in 2020 including Expo 2020, and the opening of the new Abu Dhabi Midfield Terminal."

Etihad Airways is the national airline of the UAE and title sponsor of Manchester City Football Club. It flies from London Heathrow, Manchester and Dublin.