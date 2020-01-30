Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning

Mike Bloomberg’s Super Bowl ad focuses on a mother who lost her son to gun violence. The minute-long ad, which promotes the presidential candidate’s record on gun control, was released by his campaign team on Thursday morning. The ad cost the campaign $11 million and is scheduled to air between the end of the halftime show and the beginning of the third quarter.

This is a story that needs to be told.



This is a crisis that needs to end.



This is why I'm running for president. https://t.co/hlz2jPRFcd pic.twitter.com/Q1umOiNOSR — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) January 30, 2020

An emoji that represents emphasis or sarcasm is finally here and it’s called "pinched fingers." That’s just one of the 117 new emojis being rolled out later this year as part of the Unicode Consortium’s Emoji 13.0. New inclusive emoji options include a transgender flag emoji, an emoji for the transgender symbol and an all-gender "person feeding baby with a bottle" emoji. "Weird Al" Yankovic is thrilled that there is an accordion emoji. But you can’t please everyone: Amazon Prime Video is saddened there isn’t an Adam Driver emoji. Emojipedia posted a video showing off all the new symbols.

Facebook reached 2.5 billion monthly users in Q4. That’s up 2% from 2.45 billion in Q3 2019. The social network brought in $21.08 billion in revenue, up 25% year-over-year. During the earnings call, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the company will stay focused on addressing social issues and consequences of the company’s growth, and continue to make its apps more private and secure.

A new acquisition for Vested. The agency bought a majority stake in financial content firm Scribe, which will keep its separate branding. Scribe’s founder Shindy Chen retains the title of CEO. PRWeek has all the details on the deal.

Auto brand Mini USA has issued an RFP for brand PR support. Peppercomm, which has been Mini USA’s AOR since 2013, is participating in the review. the list of participants also includes M Booth, Shift Communications and MWWPR, according to a source familiar with the matter. Check out the full story here.