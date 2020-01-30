Weber Shandwick names Tyler Kim new APAC vice chair

Tyler Kim (pictured above) has been named vice chair, APAC, for Weber Shandwick, a position he takes on top of his current roles as managing director, North Asia (excluding China) and head of crisis communications, APAC.

In his new role, Kim will drive the firm’s outbound business strategy helping Asia-based clients build their businesses abroad while continuing to oversee operations in Korea and Japan. He will work closely with Darren Burns, vice chair, APAC, who currently leads the firm’s corporate innovation, marketing and new business development. Both Kim and Burns continue to report to APAC CEO Baxter Jolly.

"[Kim] has built our Korean business – now one of our most successful markets – from the ground up. He’s bolstered our Japan business on the back of his North Asia appointment, and has partnered with some of the world’s most recognised Korea- and Japan-based brands on their global expansion," said Jolly in a statement.

Under Kim’s leadership, Weber Shandwick Korea produced award-winning work for pharmaceutical brand Eisai, where children were engaged in conversation about dementia through a VR-enhanced story book that was bulk-printed three times.

