Mini USA issues brand PR RFP

WOODCLIFF LAKE, NJ: Auto brand Mini USA has issued an RFP for brand PR support.

A person familiar with the process said an RFP has been issued and a formal review of the work "has definitely kicked off." A Mini USA spokesman declined to comment on the review.

Mini issued the RFP in mid-January and has asked replying firms to submit proposals by early February, said another insider privy to the details of the review.

The RFP, the person said, is mostly focused on brand communications, though the winning firm would also be tasked with some crisis work. The RFP, the insider said, did not disclose a budget.

Peppercomm has been Mini USA’s AOR since 2013. The firm brought on Rob Duda as a director for the account to work off-site at Mini USA’s Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey, headquarters.

Peppercomm’s senior partner and chief client officer Maggie O’Neill confirmed that Peppercomm was participating in the review.

"We are excited for the opportunity to participate in the RFP process and look forward to delivering on our brand of disruptive thinking," she said via email. "Our scope of work as AOR has focused on PR, trade shows, consumer and media events, product launches and more for the iconic brand."

A third person familiar with the review said the list of participants also included M Booth, Shift Communications and MWWPR.

A representative from MWWPR confirmed the agency was invited to pitch, but said it declined to participate because the firm represents competitor Subaru.

M Booth also declined to speak about the review and said it does not comment on whether or not it is participating in pitches. Shift also declined to comment.

Mini USA is a division of BMW of North America. According to Yahoo Finance, earlier this year BMW reported that in 2019 Mini sales dipped 17.4% to 36,092 compared to 2018 when it sold 43,684 vehicles.

On January 1, BMW Group reported that last year worldwide sales of all its cars, Mini, BMW and Rolls-Royce grew 1.2% to 2.5 million cars. Individually, BMW, Rolls-Royce and BMW Motorrad (motorcycles) brands also posted record highs for 2019.