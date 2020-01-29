Corona 'trusts' that consumers know coronavirus has no link to its product

Corona isn’t worried about consumers linking its product to the coronavirus, which has sickened 6,000 people and caused 132 deaths.

Although a Google Trends graph shows there has been a major spike in searches for "Corona beer virus" in North America, Brazil, Australia and parts of Asia and Europe, Corona has no plans to respond to anyone who might be confused about the association.

"We aren’t responding, as we trust that our consumers, by and large, understand that this virus has nothing to do with our beer or our business," said Maggie Bowman, senior director of communications for the beer division for Corona parent Constellation Brands.

The virus, however, is having a very real impact on other brands.

Airlines including British Airways, United Airlines, American Airlines, Air Asia, Cathay Pacific, Air India, IndiGo, Lufthansa and Finnair are slashing the number of flights they are operating to China or have stopped flying to the country entirely.

Outside of the airline sector, Starbucks has shut down half of its stores in the country; the CEO of auto components manufacturer Robert Bosch has warned that the virus could affect its global supply chain, according to Reuters; and Novartis’ CEO told CNBC that finding a vaccine could take more than a year.

Meanwhile, Facebook, Google and Twitter are trying to quash coronavirus conspiracy theories. Other than linking the virus to Corona beer, misinformation circulating suggests oregano oil can fight the virus and that U.S. government officials secretly created or obtained a patent for the illness.