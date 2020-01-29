Porter Novelli alum Merrill Rose dead at 64

NEW YORK: Merrill Rose, the PR pro that changed the face of Porter Novelli, died on Tuesday at age 64.

Rose spent almost two decades at the firm, from 1982 to 2000, where she introduced the concept of practice areas and advised corporations on groundbreaking campaigns, such as the first national health promotion program targeting older people for the U.S. Public Health Service, according to an obituary shared with PRWeek.

For her client, the Kaiser Family Foundation, she spearheaded the first national campaign promoting low-fat diets, the obit said.

Friends and colleagues remember Rose for her effervescence and the first time they met "this incredible force for good," as Finn Partners managing partner Margaret Dunning described her.

After initially meeting at a cooking class, Dunning lost touch with Rose. Some months later, the two had a chance encounter.

While rushing to the White House, where Dunning worked at the Office of Management and Budget, Dunning said she hit a car and sent it spinning into a telephone pole. For a moment, she thought she killed someone.

The person in the car was Rose.

"Oh, hi!" Dunning recalled her friend saying. "It was my fault."

For the next 40 years, the two were "inseparable," Dunning said. Nurses remarked to Dunning how many people had visited Rose in her final days at the hospital.

"You would’ve delighted in knowing her," Dunning said. "It’s a life well lived — on her terms. She made the industry better. She made what we do every day, day in and day out, better."

Dunning recalled vacations they took, the holidays they spent together and her writing ability.

"I think I will just treasure the laughter," Dunning added.

Rose and JeffreyGroup founder and chairman Jeffrey Sharlach met in 1991 at the International Public Relations Association Conference because they were the two tallest people on a boat cruise.

"[Rose] was a consummate professional and probably one of the most patient people I’ve known," Sharlach said via email. "I was always trying to get her to take the subway and she told me I should learn to take the bus so I’d learn to be more patient"

Joyce Fitzpatrick, owner of Fitzpatrick Communications, called her friend a "force of nature."

"[Rose] was tall, imposing and did not suffer fools gladly," Fitzpatrick said. "She was always two steps ahead of everyone else. Personally, though, she was a brilliant raconteur, elegant hostess and loyal friend. She was one of a kind."

Alan Murray, president and CEO of Fortune, shared his own recollections of Rose in a Facebook post.

"I honestly can’t imagine what my life would have been without her — and I know there are many other people who feel the same way," Murray wrote, adding that Rose oversaw his campaign when he ran for editor of the Daily Tar Heel when he lacked the courage to do so.

Rose ran his campaign with "brilliance," he added.

"Her first great PR triumph — with not an easy product to sell!" his post said.

Rose’s parties at her Greenwich Village apartment were the subject of a profile in The New York Times.

Over the course of Rose’s tenure at Porter Novelli, she was a national practice leader, GM of Chicago and EVP, among other senior posts.

"In her nearly 20 years with Porter Novelli, Merrill was a mentor, colleague and friend to many of us during her time at the agency and long after, as she continued her career advising organizations in making a positive impact on society," said Rosy McGillan, EVP, partner and global purpose practice lead at Porter. "So many of our current and future leaders have Merrill Rose to thank for her unique ability to educate and guide."

After serving on the board of CARE, a nonprofit dedicated to ending global poverty, the experience pushed Rose toward forming her own consultancy, Dunning said.

Rose also helped raise money for the Manhattan Theatre Club, according to the obituary. She was also a board member of On Site Opera.

For about two decades, Rose assisted nonprofits’ communications strategies. Her clients include the AARP, the National Society of Collegiate Scholars, The MacArthur Foundation, Edna McConnell Clark Foundation and others.

In addition, Rose was named the Edward L. Rankin Visiting Professor in PR at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 2018. She served on the UNC Hussman School of Journalism and Media Board of Advisers and the National Accrediting Committee of the Accrediting Council on Education in Journalism and Mass Communication.

"There’s a time in life when you say, ‘Why do I have to live the same way?’" Rose told The New York Times. "When you realize it’s actually much more comfortable to make the risky choice."

Rose is survived by her brother, Robert Lloyd Rose, and her stepbrother, Gordon Walker Ellis. Her family asks for donations to be made in her name to UNC Hussman School of Journalism and Media, On Site Opera and Manhattan Theatre Club in lieu of flowers.