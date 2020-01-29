Jori White PR to help launch luxury Covent Garden hotel

Shiva Hotels has appointed Jori White PR to handle the launch and ongoing strategy for a purpose-led luxury lifestyle hotel that will open in Covent Garden in May.

An artist's impression of Middle Eight's reception. (Thumbnail: one of the hotel's bars)
Middle Eight will comprise of 180 rooms and 12 suites – a 120,000sq ft hotel that features a grande brasserie-style restaurant (called Sycamore Vino Cucina), bar, lounge and basement speakeasy-style cabaret bar (QT). 

Shiva Hotels said the design of Middle Eight takes its inspiration from nature and is "brought to life through the use of natural materials such as stone and wood and a soft, tonal colour palette that runs throughout". London-based design practice Tonik Associates and architects Ray Hole are behind the hotel’s interiors. 

The agency’s brief is to elevate these individual elements, raise brand awareness of the property and help it become known as "a cosmopolitan hub of entertainment and dining".

Jori White PR will also be responsible for media relations, social media amplification, partnerships and influencer relations. 

Jori White, CEO of her eponymous agency, said: "We are delighted to be the appointed communications partner for Middle Eight. The in-house team shares our commitment to developing the hospitality industry sustainably and responsibly. We are very much looking forward to working with them to create an impactful campaign for this purpose-led hotel."

Jori White is a regular in PRWeek's Power Book hospitality comms list.

